Indonesian One Data Indonesia Portal Officially Launched

Jakarta, MINA – Collaborating with ministries/agencies, the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas launched the Indonesian One Data Portal (SDI) which acts as a medium for sharing data nationally through the use of information and communication technology.

“This event is our manifestation and acknowledgment of the importance of data and whatever our efforts are in organizing data, everything will lead to the function and face of the One Data Indonesia Portal,” said the Minister of PPN/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa while giving a speech at the launch of the SDI Portal in Jakarta on Friday.

Suharso said, during 2021-2022, there had been more than 800 socialization and assistance to HR, both at the central and regional levels.

The presence of the One Data Indonesia Portal with the domain address data.go.id is in accordance with the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo through Presidential Regulation Number 39 of 2019 concerning HR.

Deputy for Development Monitoring, Evaluation and Control of the Ministry of National Development Planning/Bappenas Rudy S. Prawiradinata, explained that the openness of the SDI portal with ministries/agencies was recorded at 58 percent or as many as 48 ministries/agencies from 83 ministries/agencies.

To find out the maturity of SDI implementation at the central and regional levels, he continued, an assessment of ministries/agencies and the provincial government in December 2022 resulted in an average readiness of 50 percent for the center and 62 percent for the provinces.

“In the One Data Indonesia portal, there are several features consisting of Indonesia’s one data governance service and Indonesia’s one data platform. These supporting component features will support data requests between agencies, implementing the one country Indonesia forum, access management, and security management,” said Rudy.

The SDI Portal provides a number of facilities according to business processes. First, the planning process, the data list workflow and priority data which makes it easier for producers and data custodians in the data planning process.

Second, the collection process, provision of an Application Programming Interface that connects data owned and managed by data guardians, both statistical and spatial data.

Third, the inspection process, a metadata management feature connected to applications owned by the Central Statistics Agency and the Geospatial Information Agency to improve data quality, including the data adjudication process.

Fourth, the process of disseminating and placing data that allows sharing of data using international standards.

Expert Staff to the Minister for Equality and Territory Oktorialdi, said, in the early stages of SDI implementation, this achievement could be the starting point for the involvement and awareness of ministries/agencies and regions to manage their data.

For data for 2023, there were 51 ministries or 61 percent with 1,804 data proposals which are expected to be finalized in January 2023.

“So, there has been a very significant increase in the involvement of ministries/agencies, namely from 31 percent this year and it is expected to be 61 percent or more in 2023,” said Oktoriadi.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)