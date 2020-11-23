Indonesian Navy Moves Marine Combat Headquarters to Natuna

Natuna, MINA – The Indonesian Navy will move the headquarters of the Navy Combat Group (Guspurla) Fleet I Command to the Natuna region, Riau Islands.

Guspurla Koarmada I of the Indonesian Navy is tasked with carrying out marine combat operations and amphibious operations to support sea control and the achievement of strategic objectives in the context of enforcing sovereignty and law at sea.

Chief of Navy Staff Admiral TNI Yudo Margono said that Guspurla Koarmada I, who is currently operating in the Jakarta area to uphold Indonesian sovereignty will be permanently transferred to Natuna.

It was done to uphold Indonesia’s sovereignty following the escalating situation in the South China Sea and the turmoil in the region.

“Anticipating that any time something happens, Commander Guspurla can directly lead a warship with a task force that is there,” Yudo said during a press conference on Monday after leading the 2020 Navy Preparedness Forces Apparatus in Tanjung Priok, Jakarta.

Apart from the Natuna region, Yudo said, the Indonesian Navy also anticipates a number of vulnerabilities at the border between Indonesia and other countries such as the Malacca Strait, the Ambalat Block and also the Pacific Ocean.

Natuna waters in the Riau Islands Province are Indonesian waters adjacent to the South China Sea.

The Indonesian Exclusive Economic Zone in Natuna Waters is also one of the areas claimed by China to be included in the 9 dash line.

From the end of 2019 to early 2020 there have been several cases of tension between Indonesia and China following the entry of the Coast Guard belonging to the Bamboo Curtain State to the Indonesian EEZ region in Natuna.

The Chinese Coast Guard refused to leave Indonesia’s territory because it claimed it was the territory of its country. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)