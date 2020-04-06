Indonesian Ministry of Religion Holds Ramadan Isbat Session on April 23

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion will hold an Islamic conference to determine the beginning of Ramadan 1441 H on Thursday, April 23 using a video conference or long distance communication connection.

“We will hold the beginning of the Ramadan hearing session with limited attendance, other video conferencing,” said Director General of Islamic Community Development Ministry of Religion Kamaruddin Amin through a press release in Jakarta on Sunday.

Kaharuddin said the Isbat session using video conferencing was part of the Ministry of Religion’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

According to him, only some of the participants are the Indonesian Ulema Council, representatives of the House of Representatives, and representatives of the Hisab Rukyat Ministry of Religion, Cecep Nurwendaya.

Echelon I and II officials who were invited. also only from the Directorate General of Islamic Community Development, while other invitations could follow through online communication channels that would be prepared by the Ministry of Religion.

“The trial will begin before Maghrib, beginning with exposure to the beginning of the hilal position of Ramadan 1441 H by Cecep Nurwendaya,” he said.

After Maghrib in Jakarta the initial determination session for Ramadan will be held closed and the results announced by the Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi through a press conference.

Kamaruddin said that his party was also examining the possibility of a press conference being held through a video conference so that the media could also follow from their respective offices. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)