Indonesian Minister of Religion Confirmed Positive Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi is confirmed positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19). However, said Special Staff to the Minister of Religion Kevin Haikal, currently Fachrul’s physical condition is in good condition.

“On September 17, the Minister of Religion conducted a swab test and the results were positive. However, thank God, his physical condition has been well monitored so far, there are no worrisome symptoms,” said Kevin in his official statement on Monday.

Kevin explained that currently Fachrul is undergoing a process of isolation and rest. This is part of Fachrul’s commitment to comply with health protocol regulations and break the chain of possible spread.

“We ask for prayers from the community, hopefully the process will run smoothly and the Minister of Religion can quickly recover, hopefully the results of the next swab will be negative, so that the Minister of Religion can carry out his duties again,” he said.

Separately, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Religion, Oman Fathurahman, added that Fachrul will temporarily focus on undergoing the process of isolation and health recovery.

For the implementation of bureaucratic duties, continued Oman, Fachrul had coordinated and at the same time delegated it to the Deputy Minister of Religion, Zainut Tauhid Saadi and provided directions to related officials.

“The implementation of the Ministry of Religion’s program, especially in helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in religious and religious education institutions as well as religious institutions, is the Minister of Religion’s attention. He asked that it run well. Assistance is also channeled to be right on target and accountable,” said Oman conveying the Minister of Religion’s message.

Fachrul, said Oman, asked the public to obey the government’s recommendations with discipline in implementing health protocols. He stated that everyone can be infected with the virus regardless of background.

“Let us empathize with each other, strengthen each other, and endeavor to comply with health protocols. Hopefully this pandemic can be resolved soon,” said Oman.

A number of Indonesian ministers from have tested positive for Covid-19. Some of them are the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. In addition, Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo is also reportedly infected with the coronavirus.

Previously, the Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) Arief Budiman and his member Pramono Ubaid Tanthowi tested positive for Covid-19. The KPK Supervisory Board, Syamsuddin Haris is also reportedly exposed to the coronavirus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)