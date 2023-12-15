Select Language

Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque in Gaza Destroyed by Israeli Bombing

Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque in Gaza (Photo: X/@palinfoen)

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian News Agency Quds Network posted a photo on the social media platform

“Massive destruction at Indonesian mosque due to Israeli shelling in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip,” tweeted Quds Network.

Apart from the Quds News Network, the social media account of the X Palestinian Information Center (PIC) also uploaded photos of the destroyed Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque.

“The Indonesian mosque in the Ma’an Khan Yunis area after being destroyed by Israeli occupation aircraft,” said the written statement from the @palinfoen account.

The Indonesian Istiqlal Mosque in Gaza was inaugurated on February 22 2022 as a symbol of Indonesia’s brotherhood with Palestine. This mosque, funded by the Indonesian people, stands on an area of ​​175 square meters with a building area of ​​940 square meters which can accommodate 5,000 worshipers every day.

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Khan Younis and declared the town a “dangerous battle zone”. Gaza’s second largest city, previously considered a safe zone at the start of the conflict, is now also a place of destruction and suffering. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

