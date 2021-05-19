Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Handles Nearly 500 Patients Victims of Israeli Aggression

Jakarta, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) explained that even though Israeli attacks continue in Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) continues to operate and handle victims of Israeli aggression.

MER-C Presidium Ir. Faried Thalib explained that the number of Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression handled at the Indonesian Hospital has reached nearly 500 people.

“According to yesterday’s information, 40 martyrs’ bodies stopped at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza,” said Faried in a press statement with the Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad, at MER-C Building, Central Jakarta on Tuesday May 18th.

“We still need preparations at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza. We need supplies of medicines, medical equipment, and we also prepare a surgical team (from Indonesia) in the near future,” he said.

The head of the Indonesian Hospital Construction Division in Gaza also delivered the latest information about the condition of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

In the last two days, bombs or missiles fired from Israeli air raids have hit a location very close to the location of the hospital which was built from the donation of the Indonesian people from Sabang to Merauke.

Several parts of the roof of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza were damaged by the Israeli attack on the area on Tuesday, May 11th local time.

“In accordance with international law, we hope (Israeli air strikes) do not target the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza,” he said.

Faried also said that before the Israeli aggression, MER-C was preparing a program to equip medical equipment at the Indonesian Hospital which began operating in early 2016.

The Indonesian Hospital, which was built on a hilltop outside Jabalya, the largest refugee camp in Gaza, is an initiation of MER-C which is in collaboration with the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia.

Israeli aggression towards the Gaza Strip has entered its nine day.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry on Monday, since the fighting began on May 10th, the number of martyred Palestinians has increased to 212, including 61 children, 36 women and 16 elderly people. while 1,400 people were injured, including 400 children, and 270 women, of whom 50 were in critical condition. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)