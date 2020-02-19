Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Can Withdraw Cash ATMs in the Holy Land

Jakarta, MINA – PT Artajasa Electronic Payment cooperates with Al-Rajhi Bank from Malaysia to expand the cross-border ATM network in the Saudi Arabia Region. With the cooperation, Indonesian pilgrims can now conduct ATM transactions, such as cash withdrawals, in the Holy Land, Makkah.

That is, pilgrims or Umrah who are performing worship no longer need to carry cash with the risk of losing money.

“Our hope is that this cooperation can meet the need for cash when performing the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage,” said Artajasa President Director Bayu Hanantasena on Tuesday, February 18, thus quoted from CNNIndonesia.

The service, he continued that can be enjoyed by all customers of ATM Bersama users at more than 45 thousand Al-Rajhi Bank ATMs in Saudi Arabia.

The fee for the transaction is claimed to be more competitive than other bank ATMs, which is around four riyals or equivalent to Rp14.000.

“The rate is riyal. The list price (price) is four riyals,” Bayu said.

Until now, Indonesian banks that have joined the cross-border ATM service include BNI, East Java Bank, BRI Syariah, BRI, NTB Syariah Bank, DKI Bank, Mandiri Syariah Bank, DIY Bank, West Java Bank, North Sumatra Bank, Kaltimtara Bank, and BNI Syariah.

In terms of the number of ATM users bearing the Joint logo, Bayu claimed to be above 100 million accounts. “Those are all debit cards that have the ATM Bersama logo, so maybe more than 160 million accounts,” he explained.

Steve Chen, CEO of Al-Rajhi Bank of Malaysia revealed that the Crossborder ATM facility was developed to support global transactions and further enhance sharia-based products and services.

Chen also said the use of Al-Rajhi Bank ATM made it easier for the Indonesian people because it was equipped with Indonesian, English, and Arabic.

“Surely, this will facilitate Indonesian customers, where Al-Rajhi provides a safe, easy, and efficient transaction solution for Indonesian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia,” Chen said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)