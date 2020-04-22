Indonesian Govt Officially Bans Going Hometown

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo officially imposed a ban on going hometown starting from April 24, not only for government employees but also for all citizens.

“After the ban on homecoming for ASN, the TNI, Polri and BUMN employees, we did last week, at today’s meeting I would like to convey also that we will ban everything going hometown,” Jokowi said in a virtual limited meeting on Tuesday, April 21.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan, as the Minister of Transportation Ad Interim explained, the ban on going hometown began to take effect on April 24 and for the application of sanctions will be effective starting from May 7.

Luhut added the prohibition of going hometown during Ramadhan 1441 H or Eid al-Fitr was applicable to Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, and Bekasi Region (Jabodetabek) and areas that had implemented Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) as well as areas that were included in the coronavirus red zone.

“So I think the regional government will also be able to regulate there,” said Luhut as quoted from Cabinet Secretary’s official website. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

￼