Indonesian Government Hold Online Meeting

Display of Limited Online Meeting on Instagram account of the Cabinet Secretary @pramonoanungw, Monday (3/16). (Photo: Setkab)

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Monday, March 16 held online Cabiney Meeting with ministers.

During the meeting, President Jokowi discussed the problem of economic acceleration in facing the problem of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19).

“The limited meeting was attended by 41 Cabinet Members discussing the Economic Acceleration in Facing the coronavirus Pressure Problem,” said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung in his upload via his personal Instagram on Monday.

During the meeting several ministers, including Coordinating Minister Marves Luhut B. Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for PMK Muhadjir Effendy, Secretary of Pramono Anung, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto, Minister of ESDM Arifin Tasrif, Minister of LHK Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

In addition, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, Minister of Defense Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Minister of PPN/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Defense Prabowo, Minister of Communication and Information Jhonny G Plate, Minister of BUMN Erick Thohir, Minister of KKP Edhy Prabowo, and Minister of Industry, Agusarsumi Gumiwang. (T/RE1)

