Indonesian Government Decide Eid al-Fitr Falls on Sunday, 24 May

Jakarta, MINA – Based on the results of isbat (stipulates) session chaired by Indonesian Minister of Religion Fachrul Razi, on Friday in Jakarta, the government set 1 Shawwal 1441 H or Eid al-Fitr falls on Sunday May 24, 2020.

“The isbat meeting unanimously stipulates 1 Shawwal 1441H falls on Sunday, May 24, 2020,” Facrul said.

He said the trial agreed on the decision for two reasons. First, the exposure of the Ministry of Religion Falakiyah Team which states that the height of the new moon is below the horizon, which ranges from minus 5.29 to minus 3.96 degrees.

When describing the hilal position data towards the beginning of Shawwal 1441H, astronomers from the Falakiyah Team of the Ministry of Religion Cecep Nurwendaya confirmed that there was no empirical reference to the visibility (appearance) of the beginning of Shawwal 1441H could be observed in all parts of Indonesia on May 22, 2020.

“All parts of Indonesia have negative hilal between minus 5.29 to minus 3.96 degrees. Hilal sets first before the sun, “explained Cecep.

With this position, it is not possible to see the new moon. This was further confirmed by the statement of the officer revealed by the Ministry of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)