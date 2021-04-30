Indonesian Government Addresses KKB in Papua as Terrorist Organization

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD said that the Government has addressed the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) and affiliated organizations in Papua as a list of suspected terrorists and terrorist organizations (DTTOT).

“The government considers that organizations and people in Papua who commit massive violence are categorized as terrorists,” he said at a press conference in Central Jakarta on Thursday.

Mahfud explained that community leaders, Papuan traditional leaders, and official Papuan leaders stated these organizations carried out brutal and massive killings and violence.

“They expressed support for the Indonesian government to take the necessary actions to deal with the recent acts of violence in Papua,” he said.

The government has asked all security forces to take action in a fast, decisive and measurable manner.

“The government has asked the Police, Indonesian army, the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), and related officials to take quick, decisive and measured actions. Measured according to law in the sense that it should not target civil society,” he said.

He conveyed that the decision was taken after hearing statements from the Chairperson of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), BIN, the National Police, Indonesian army leaders, and Papuan figures.

This determination is carried out in accordance with the provisions stipulated in Law Number 5 of 2018, which explains the meaning of terrorism and terrorism.

According to him, terrorist means anyone who plans, mobilizes and organizes terrorism.

Meanwhile, terrorism is any act that uses violence or threats of violence that create an atmosphere of terror or widespread fear that can cause mass casualties. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)