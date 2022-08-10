Indonesian Foreign Ministry Appreciates MER-C’s Efforts for Helping Afghanistan

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciates and welcomes the efforts of Indonesia’s MER-C (Medical Emergency Rescue Committee) in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

It was conveyed by the Director General of Asia Pacific and Africa, Abdul Kadir Jailani, when receiving an audience for the MER-C Team at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office on Wednesday.

“Of course the government always welcomes every effort from elements of the Indonesian nation to provide humanitarian assistance anywhere, because it is a noble thing,” said Abdul Kadir.

“I am happy and proud to hear about MER-C’s humanitarian activities in Afghanistan,” he added after hearing presentations from two representatives of MER-C volunteers who had just returned from Afghanistan at the end of July 2022 in order to carry out humanitarian tasks.

He also gave a positive response to MER-C’s long-term program plan for Afghanistan in the form of capacity building in the health sector.

“Regarding MER-C’s plan to provide scholarships or fellowships for several health workers in Indonesia, in my opinion, this step is in line with the Indonesian government’s policy. One of the programs currently being carried out by the government is an effort to help improve the quality of human resources in Afghanistan,” he said.

He further explained that the Government has specifically focused on providing scholarships in various sectors, and health is a sector that is quite important. According to him, the provision of capacity building assistance would be better if the focus for Afghanistan was for women.

However, along with conditions in Afghanistan that still have their own dynamics, Abdul Kadir reminded that all humanitarian assistance carried out by MER-C in Afghanistan can be synergized with the Government and its implementation involves local authorities.

“I hope we can synergize, work together, it will be a good thing,” he added.

In the meeting, apart from explaining about MER-C’s Humanitarian mission in Afghanistan, the Chair of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad also conveyed the development of the MER-C Humanitarian Mission in Palestine, in particular the development program for the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Sarbini expressed his hope that the government could continue to seek permission for the MER-C Medical and Construction Team to enter the Gaza Strip, even though the Gaza Strip was still in a ceasefire situation after the aggression that killed dozens of people and injured hundreds of residents. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)