Indonesian Foreign Minister: Rohingya Crisis Needs International Attention

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said the issue of Rohingya refugees needs to continue to receive international attention.

“Our joint task is to ensure that the international community continues to pay attention to the Rohingya,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister at the High-Level Side Event on “Rohingya Crisis”, in New York, United States on Thursday.

Retno emphasized three main things that the international community needs to do, namely: first, create a conducive situation for the return of the Rohingya people.

Second, ensure the protection of the security and safety of the Rohingya community in Cox’s Bazaar.

Third, promote peace and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

“ASEAN can certainly play an important role in restoring peace and stability in Myanmar. Indonesia, in this case, is committed to working with the international community in finding sustainable solutions to the Rohingya issue,” said Retno.

The promotion of collaboration and shared responsibility to address the Rohingya crisis was also a key issue raised by a number of speakers at this meeting.

Indonesia is one of the co-hosts of the High-Level Side Event on “Rohingya Crisis” which was held together with Bangladesh, Canada, Gambia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK, US, and the European Union. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)