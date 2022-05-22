Indonesian Figure, Din Syamsuddin Attends Conference of 1,100th Anniversary of Islam in Russia

Tatarstan, MINA – Chairman of PP Muhammadiyah 2005-2015 Din Syamsuddin since May 19, 2022 has been in the capital city of the Republic of Tatarstan Russia, Kazan, to attend a series of events to commemorate 1,100 years of the adoption of Islam in Russia.

On Thursday, Din Syamsuddin attended the opening of the Kazan Expo, an exhibition of various products from various Islamic countries. Kazan Expo is also coupled with Halal Expo.

In a release received by MINAon Saturday (May 21), these two activities took place in a large exhibition complex near Kazan Airport.

The next day Din Syamsuddin attended the Group for Strategic Vision Session of the Russian Federation-Islamic World. This group consists of a number of figures (religious, academic and political), from the Russian Federation and several Islamic countries.

Initially, this group was led by Former Russian Prime Minister Yveny Primakov and now by Mr. Rustam Minikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The 16th meeting since its founding in 2006 discusses the latest global issues. After listening to President Putin’s congratulations, and President Rustam Minikhanov’s Introduction, Group Leader, the members one by one conveyed their views.

As a member of the Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group from Asia, Din Syamsuddin stated, the world is now facing chaos and uncertainty, especially in the post-pandemic period.

This situation, according to the Professor of Global Islamic Politics, FISIP, UIN Jakarta, is the resultant of the post-Cold War era that pushed globalization, but this process still opens the way for economic and political liberalization, and displays the hegemonic power that pushed the liberal currents.

Its application which takes the form of double standards results in global injustice. This is a serious problem of world civilization today.

At the end of his speech, Din Syamsuddin as a member of the Group said, Russia-Islamic World Collaboration is possible even urgent. Therefore, according to the Chair of the MPP of the Pelita Party, this Strategic Vision Group must continue to carry out its strategic mission, namely to encourage real cooperation between the two parties, both in the Government to Government scheme, as well as People to People or Government to People.

“Russia-Islamic World collaboration can be a model and a bridge of civilization for the realization of a new world order that is peaceful, prosperous, just and civilized,” he said.

On the occasion of being in Russia, Din Syamsuddin as Chairman of the World Peace Forum invited the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minikhanov to attend the 8th World Peace Forum in Solo, 16-17 November 2023 which will come.

President Rustam Minikhanov along with all participants in the session were part of the laying of the foundation stone for a large mosque in the capital Kazan, adding to the number of mosques in the Republic of Tatarstan, part of the Russian Federation.

As part of a series of activities, all participants were invited to Bulgar, an hour and a half outside Kazan, on the bank of a large and beautiful river, to commemorate the 1,100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam in Tatarstan/Russia.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)