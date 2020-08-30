Indonesian Export Products to Brazil Are Very Promising

Jakarta, MINA – So far, Indonesians know Brazil better through football. The reality is more than that, the business potential for exports and investment to Brazil is also very promising.

In order to encourage Indonesian entrepreneurs to target the Brazilian market, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Learn Business Anywhere and the Indonesian Retail Entrepreneurs Association (APRINDO) held an online seminar themed “Exploring the Potential of Indonesia-Brazil Business” on Friday.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several potential products for Indonesian exports to Brazil include fuel, automotive and spare parts, tires, potassium, cell phones, medicines, electronics, palm oil, dry coconut, yarn, sports shoes, yarn and textiles, cocoa, fish, rice, furniture and rifles.

Meanwhile, for investment, several potential sectors in Brazil are paper making, instant food factories, especially noodles.

Brazil is a large country with a population of approximately 210 million, a large area of ​​8.5 million km2, a GDP of US$ 1.84 trillion and a per capita income of US$ 8,700.

The country also excels in the aviation and defense industry, as well as agriculture, among others, with its well-known coffee.

Brazil also needs a lot of imported products from abroad, including investment. For that, there are opportunities to export Indonesian products as well as investment from Indonesia in Brazil.

Online seminars provide tips on how to penetrate the Brazilian market. From the government side, efforts will continue to be made to reduce trade barriers with Brazil such as reducing import taxes, both through the implementation of a working group following up the trade agreement with MERCOSUR of which Brazil is a member.

The online seminar was attended by more than 200 people, including the Indonesian Ambassador to Brasilia, Edi Yusup and Deputy Chairman of the Brazilian Committee of KADIN, Agung Laksamana. (R / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)