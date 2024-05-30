Brazil Summons Its Ambassador to Israel

Brasilia, MINA – Brazil on Wednesday summoned its ambassador to Israel and will not immediately appoint a replacement amid tensions between the two countries over Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Brazil recalled ambassador Frederico Meyer for consultations with his government following an exchange of harsh statements between Brazil and Israel over the latter’s genocidal war on the blockaded Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the killing of at least 36,096 people and injuring over 81,136 others.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in a complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), that ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1/P2)

