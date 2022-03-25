Indonesian Embassy in Amman Distributes Ramadan Aid for Palestinian Refugees

Zarqa, MINA – The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Amman, Jordan distributed aid in the form of daily needs before the month of Ramadan to the Palestinian refugee camp Al Sukhneh in Zarqa.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Amman on Friday, the aid was a donation from an Indonesian donor, Sahabat Palestine Calling (SPM).

Based on information from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), the Al Sukhneh refugee camp is one of the hardest-hit camps due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The camp, which consists of 500 families and about 7000 Palestinians, more than half of its young people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

During the visit, the Indonesian Embassy in Amman distributed 75 packages of daily necessities. Previously, medicines were also distributed to Medicine Aids for Palestine (MAP) which manages the clinics in the refugee camp.

“Although the donation is not sufficient for the needs of the residents in the refugee camp, this donation is a form of the Indonesian people’s concern for the suffering of their Palestinian brothers. Although currently the Indonesian people are also facing the Covid-19 pandemic, they have not forgotten their Palestinian brothers who are also suffering, especially those in refugee camps,” said Ambassador to Jordan, Ade Padmo Sarwono.

In the future, Indonesian donors will continue to provide donations for Palestinian refugees. Ambassador Ade is also committed to gathering donors so they can help the refugees, especially during this winter.​ (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)