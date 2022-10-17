Indonesian Citizens n South Korea Held Commemoration of Santri Day

Seoul, MINA – Santri Day is not only celebrated in Indonesia, but also by diaspora students in South Korea. In fact, this year’s celebration feels different because of the presence of the Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

“Especially for the students in South Korea, I ask to continue to maintain the sovereignty of the country. Appreciate the struggle of the kiai and fighters, including the muassis (founder) of NU, who have struggled to establish the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia,” Yaqut said in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday

This Santri Day commemoration was held by the South Korea NU Special Branch Management (PCI). Present, the students and the Indonesian diaspora in South Korea.

“The muassis of Jami’iyah Nahdlatul Ulama, such as Hadratus Sheikh Mbah KH Hasyim Asy’ari, Mbah KH Bisri Syansuri, Mbah KH Wahab Chasbullah, participated in the struggle to free Indonesia and agreed with the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. Let us safeguard the sovereignty of our nation and state by respecting his struggle, the kiai,” he stressed.

The Minister of Religion said that living in another country must adhere to the proverb, ‘Where the earth is stepped on, the country is upheld’. This means that every Indonesian or Indonesian worker who works or lives in another country must protect the name and dignity of the nation and state.

“Don’t embarrass the country of Indonesia. We must maintain the name and image of Indonesia in the eyes of the world,” he said.

Yaqut reminded that currently there are still groups who carry religious identities for certain political purposes, including abroad. The goal is to vilify Indonesia and the government. For this reason, the Minister of Religion advised Indonesian citizens, especially Muslims, to be aware of any movement that wants to undermine the authority of the government. (T/RE1)

