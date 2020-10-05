Indonesian Army Commemorate 75th Anniversary Virtually

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian National Army (TNI) commemoratef its 75th Anniversary on Monday, October 1.

Unlike previous years, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the TNI 75th Anniversary Commemoration was held virtually. The State Palace, Jakarta was the venue.

In the series of TNI Anniversary, President Joko Widodo gave a military star honor mark to three TNI members from three dimensions, namely the Army (AD), Navy (AL) and Air Force (AU).

The Award of Honor is in accordance with Presidential Decree No. 9, 22, 27 / TK 2020 dated March 26, 2020 concerning the Awarding of the Kartika Eka Paksi Nararya Star, Jalasena Nararya Star and Swa Bhuwana Paksa Nararya Star.

“The President of the Republic of Indonesia considers and so on, remembering and so on. Decide, assign and so on. First, giving stars to those whose names and ranks are in the attachment to this decision, as a tribute to the Army, Navy and Air Force who are in the field of military duties who show extraordinary wisdom and service capabilities beyond the call of duty for the advancement and development of the Indonesian Army. TNI Navy and TNI Air Force without prejudice to their main duties, “said the Presidential Military Secretary Major General Suharyanto reading out the Presidential Decree.

The three TNI members who received the military star were:

First, Sri Widodo, Colonel Infantry, NRP 11940019860971, Wadanpusdiklatpassus Kopassus, who was awarded the Kartika Eka Paksi Nararya Star Award.

Second, Suryo Hadi Umar, Marine Captain, NRP 20296P, Pasi Intel Battalion 1 Pasmar 2 Marine Corps, who was awarded the Star Jalasena Nararya Honor.

Third, Sobirin, Assistant First Lieutenant, NRP 518297, Air Force Headquarters Denma Health Battalion, who was awarded the Swa Bhuwana Paksa Nararya Star of Honor. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)