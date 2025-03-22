SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indonesian Alliance Lists Five Demands in Support of Palestine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views ㅤ

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian People’s Alliance for Palestine staged a protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta on Friday, issuing five key demands in response to Israel’s continued aggression against Palestine.

First, the alliance condemned Israel and the United States, holding them accountable for crimes against humanity in Palestine. They urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to immediately prosecute and arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials allegedly responsible for genocide against the Palestinian people.

Second, they called for greater international pressure on Israel for violating ceasefire agreements. The alliance urged international mediators to enforce the ceasefire and prevent further Israeli attacks that worsen the humanitarian crisis.

Third, they supported efforts by Muslim-majority nations to halt the forced displacement of Gaza residents. They also urged Arab nations to take concrete action, including providing military aid, to protect the Palestinian people.

Fourth, the alliance criticized U.S. foreign policy on the conflict, calling on Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to deliver a firm diplomatic response to the U.S. Embassy, reflecting the opposition of Indonesians to Washington’s stance.

Lastly, they urged Indonesians to continue supporting Palestine through prayers, donations, boycotts, and protests both on the streets and online.

The demonstration reaffirmed the group’s commitment to Palestinian independence and its rejection of occupation and ongoing genocide in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

