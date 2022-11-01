Indonesian Agency: Syrup Drug Solvents Imported from Thailand

Jakarta, MINA – The Head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) Penny K Lukito said that the source of the raw material for drug solvents or Propylene Glycol which contaminates Ethylene Glycol (EG) and Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in syrups is actually from Thailand.

“The source of Dow Chemical is America, but if this is the producer, Dow Chemical is Thailand,” said Penny at a press conference on Tuesday.

Based on the results of inspection, tracing, and deepening of documents, employees, and production by BPOM and the Criminal Investigation Department, PT Yarindo Farmatama purchased raw materials for production from distributor CV Budiarta.

From the distributor, BPOM found and secured 64 drums of Propylene Glycol produced by Dow Chemical Thailand with 12 different batch numbers.

BPOM has also confiscated 18 drums of medicinal raw materials and a number of documents from PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries.

Penny said that PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries had produced syrup drugs containing ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) contamination above the threshold.

BPOM conveyed that the contamination of the two hazardous substances even reached 100 times the specified one. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)