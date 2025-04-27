Gaza Health System in Collapse as Crisis Deepens, Says Al-Shifa Director

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Mohamed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, has sounded the alarm over the catastrophic state of the health sector in the region, attributing it to Israel’s continued closure of border crossings and the resulting shortage of medical supplies and essential medicines, Palestine Information Center reported.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Saturday, Dr. Abu Salmiya described the situation as “unprecedented,” warning that public health has sharply declined and hospitals are struggling to provide treatment for the sick and wounded.

“Forty-three percent of kidney failure patients in Gaza have died due to the lack of necessary treatment,” he said, further highlighting the tragic impact on children who are now suffering from immunodeficiencies linked to severe malnutrition. “Many children in Gaza are no longer able to access essential nutrients such as those found in fruits and vegetables,” he added.

He also noted a growing number of patients being diagnosed with conditions directly caused by malnutrition.

Additionally, Dr. Abu Salmiya accused the Israeli army of deliberately targeting medical facilities, including the destruction of laboratories and essential hospital equipment, exacerbating the already dire situation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

