Dozens of Palestinians Die Daily Awaiting Medical Evacuation from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Five to ten Palestinians die every day while waiting for medical evacuation from Gaza, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the official overseeing patient evacuations at the Ministry of Health in Gaza, said on Wednesday, Middle East Monitor reported.

He revealed that the number of patients with kidney failure has dropped from 1,150 before the war to fewer than 700, with nearly 40% of them dying due to Israeli-imposed travel restrictions and a lack of adequate medical care.

Medical sources confirmed the death of a Palestinian from Rafah on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries sustained days earlier. Additionally, Hamdan Qishta, a player for Khadamat Rafah Club, also died from wounds he suffered in southern Rafah.

The ongoing Israeli offensive has brought the total Palestinian death toll to 48,515, with 111,941 people wounded since October 7, 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)