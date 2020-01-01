Indonesia Welcomes UNDOF Mandate

New York, MINA – Indonesia welcomes the adoption of 6 month The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mandate (resolution 2503).

Indonesian permanent representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani stressed the importance of security and safety of UNDOF peacekeeping forces, and UNDOF remains an impartial entity.

It is very important for all parties to stop all activities that endanger UN personnel on the ground.

From early March 1974, the situation in the Israel-Syria sector became increasingly unstable, and firing intensified. The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) was established on 31 May 1974 by Security Council resolution 350 (1974), following the agreed disengagement of the Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan.

Since then, UNDOF has remained in the area to maintain the ceasefire between the Israeli and Syrian forces and to supervise the implementation of the disengagement agreement.

Indonesia recognized the Golan Height occupied by Israel in 1967, as an inseparable part of Syria and strongly rejected the recognition of it as part of Israel. (T/Sj/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)