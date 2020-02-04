Indonesia-US Builds Maritime Safety Training Center in Batam

Jakarta, MINA – The Republic of Indonesia Sea Security Agency (Bakamla) and the United States Sea Security Agency (US Coast Guard) collaborate to establish a Maritime Security Training Center. The location is in Batam.

The cooperation was discussed in a meeting between the Command and Control Center with the US Maritime on Threat Response (MOTR) team in the Bakamla Headquarters Hall, Menteng, Jakarta on Monday, February 3.

“In detail, many areas of cooperation that have been realized between Bakamla and the US Coast Guard include the development of establishment of the Maritime Security Training Center in Batam,” said Deputy Operations and Training of Bakamla Rear Admiral Hutabarat through a press release as quoted by CNNIndonesia.

There are a number of other collaborations established between the two parties. Among them, basic and continued training of Bakamla personnel in the US. There are several types of personnel trained, namely Boatswain Mate, Damage Controlman, Machinery Technician, Electrician Mate, and Maritime Law Enforcement Specialist.

“Gunners Mate, Intelligence Specialist, Health Service Technician/Medical Specialist/Corpsman, Information System Technician, Storekeeper, Culinary Specialist, Yeoman, and Diving,” Hutabarat said.

Not only that, Bakamla and the US Coast Guard will also carry out the Maritime Matter Threat Response (MOTR) Subject Matter Experts (MOTE) activities together. There are several other institutions that will be involved.

The Cooperation on information exchange was also carried out. Bakamla and the US Coast Guard will exchange and analyze information.

“In addition to exploring cooperation in the field of maritime security, the US Coast Guard also offers cooperation, especially in the field of information exchange, analysis of combined information of the US Coast Guard and Bakamla RI and the Maritime Service Code,” Hutabarat said.

So far, Hutabarat said there are many benefits from the cooperation that was forged with the US Coast Guard. Bakamla personnel have received useful training.

“Such as various training and facility assistance for the development of Indonesian Bakamla Information Center,” Hutabarat said. (T/RE1)

