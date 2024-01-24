Indonesia Urges the UN to Accept Palestine as Full Member

New York, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged United Nations to accept Palestine as a full member.

“This is important so that a fair and balance process can immediately begin to realize a two state solution dan prevent further atrocities by Israel,” Retno said in her statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Palestine in New York, US on Tuesday.

Palestine, until now, still has observer status at the UN. To become full member, the candidate must adhere the principle of the UN Charter dan receive recommendations from th Permanent members of UN Security Council, including Russia, China, France, UK dan US.

Meanwhile, a number of European countries and US do not recognize Palestine as a country.

On that occasion, Indonesian Foreign Minister also condemned the recent statemen of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would not allow the state of Palestinian to exist.

According to her, Netanyahu’s statement was very dangerous and unacceptable because it confirms the Israeli true goal, namely eliminating Palestine from the world map.

“Will UNSC continue to remain silent towards the Israeli goal?,” Retno asked.

She also highlighted the failure of the UNSC to stop Israeli atrocities against Palestinian through many resolutions that have been adopted.

“My question today: how many resolutions have been adopted regarding Palestine? How many have been enacted? Where should Palestine go when, for decades, the UN Security Council has failed to act on its own resolutions while Israel kills Palestinians with impunity?,” she stressed.

Therefore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs urged DK members to stop the horrors faced daily by Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and Indonesia will do everything it can to support Palestine.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs will be present to convey his views and attitudes regarding the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on 19 February.

Since October 7, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip with the support of the United States and Europe.

Israeli occupation warplanes bombed hospitals, buildings, towers and homes of Palestinian civilians.

The ongoing aggression of the Israeli occupation against Gaza caused the death of 25,295 martyrs and injured 63,000 people, in addition to which more than 85 percent or around 1.9 million people were forced to flee. (T/RE1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)