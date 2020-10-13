Indonesia to Receive Foreign Citizens with Some Conditions

Jakarta, MINA – Foreign citizens could now enter Indonesia through the airport.

President Director of PT Angkasa Pura (AP) II (Persero) Muhammad Awaluddin said that currently all airports are managed by referring to a number of regulations, including the latest, namely the Minister of Law and Human Rights Regulation Number 26 of 2020 concerning Visas and Living Permits New Habit Adaptation Period.

“Permenkumham Number 26 of 2020 regulates foreigners who can enter Indonesian territory,” Awaluddin said in his written statement on Tuesday as quoted from Republika.

He explained based on these regulations foreigners holding valid and valid visa and or residence permits can enter Indonesian territory.

Foreigners could enter Indonesia through certain immigration checkpoints after fulfilling health protocols.

The stay permit consists of official, diplomatic, visit visa, limited stay, official stay, diplomatic stay, limited stay and permanent residence.

“Requirements for obtaining a visa can be found in full in Permenkumham Number 26 of 2020,” said Awaluddin.

Even so, Awaluddin said, based on the Permenkumham, Soekarno-Hatta Airport has not yet provided a visit visa service upon arrival. Permenkumham also stated that the granting of visa-free visits is still being stopped.

He ensured AP II had coordinated with the Immigration Office and the Health Port Health Office (KKP Kemenkes) for the smooth implementation of Permenkumham Number 26 of 2020.

“Every foreigner must meet the requirements for a Visa/Stay Permit and also have a health check related to Covid-19,” explained Awaluddin.

The implementation of Permenkumham Number 26 of 2020 is one of the bases of implementing the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) in the Safe Travel Corridor program between Indonesia and Singapore which will be implemented in the near future. One of the doors in the RGL scheme is Soekarno-Hatta Airport. (T/RE1)

