Foreigners Prohibited from Entry, Transit to Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government starting from Thursday, April 2 impose a ban on entry and transit for Foreigners to Indonesia, in anticipation of preventing the spread of coronavirus or Covid-19.

“This rule is valid from 2 April 2020 at 00.00 local time,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said to the reporters via video conference on Wednesday.

The regulation is stated in Minister of Law and Human Rights Regulation No.11 of 2020 concerning Prohibition of Temporary Foreigners Entering the Territory of the Republic of Indonesia

The prohibition applies to all foreigners except, foreign holders of limited stay permits and permanent residence permits, foreigners holding diplomatic and official visas, foreigners holding diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits.

In addition, food aid and medical support staff based on humanitarian reasons, sea, air and land transport crews, as well as foreigners who will work on national strategic projects are permitted to enter.

However, the excluded foreigners must meet a number of requirements before being allowed to enter Indonesian territory.

The requirement in question is the existence of a health certificate in English issued by the health authorities of each country, has been 14 days in a region or country free of Covid-19, and a statement of willingness to be quarantined for 14 days carried out by the Indonesian government.

Previously, the Indonesian government had imposed a ban on entry or transit for migrants who had visited Iran, Italy, the Vatican, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Britain in the last 14 days.

In addition to that policy, specific policies involving several countries such as China and South Korea, especially Daegu City and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, are still in force. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)