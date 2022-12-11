Indonesia to Realize the Vision as World’s Leading Halal Producer

Jakarta, MINA – The government is trying to accelerate the development of the national halal industry and realize the vision of “Indonesia as the World’s Leading Halal Producer”.

Taking advantage of its demographic bonus and as a country with the largest Muslim population in the world, Indonesia is of course also capable of becoming the biggest market for halal products in the world.

“Indonesia, as the home of the largest Muslim population with a population of 229.6 million in 2020, has Muslim expenditure (for halal products and services) reaching US$ 184 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 281.6 billion in 2025. So this is a big market,” said the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto when delivering his remarks at the 2022 Indonesia Halal Industry Award (IHYA) in Jakarta on Friday.

The State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2022 reveals, Indonesia’s sharia economic indicators continue to improve, where Indonesia has succeeded in being ranked 4th in the world. Indonesia is one of the largest consuming countries for halal products in the world, accounting for 11.34 percent of global halal expenditure.

In the halal food sector, Indonesia is the second largest consumer in the world, while in the halal cosmetics sector it is the fourth largest consumer in the world. With the large demographic potential, the Government will also encourage the Indonesian people to use and grow pride in halal products made in their own country.

Seeing the enormous market potential both from within and outside the country, repositioning needs to be done so that Indonesia is not only a target market, but also able to encourage increased production of halal products. For this reason, the development of the halal industry will continue to be accelerated in a sustainable manner in order to meet demand from within and outside the country.

Competition to seize global market share for the halal industry is also quite tight, where the halal industry is not only of interest to Muslim countries. Therefore, of course, the Indonesian halal industry must have more competitiveness than other countries, because apart from having a large domestic market potential, export opportunities can also be pursued.

The Coordinating Minister for Airlangga welcomed the IHYA 2022 activity as a form of outreach and education about the halal industry in Indonesia, as well as expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Industry for its efforts to develop and empower the national halal industry.

“The IHYA 2022 activity is expected to be a form of outreach and education as well as a trigger and booster for the domestic industry. Once again I thank the Ministry of Industry, if Allah Subhanallahu wata’ala blesses our every step to advance the national halal industry, “concluded the Coordinating Minister for Airlangga.

On the same occasion, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita through the Indonesia Halal Industry Award 2022 gave awards to companies, institutions and local governments, in 20 award categories and added one Best of The Best award. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)