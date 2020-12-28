Indonesian Government to Hold Halal Award Industry in 2021

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin) confirmed that it will hold a Halal Industry Award in 2021. Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said this is part of the Ministry of Industry’s efforts to develop the halal industry in 2021.

“Our plan is that in 2021, we will start giving the Halal Industry Award,” said Agus in a video conference on Monday as quoted from Republika.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Industry will start giving the award next year to further stimulate the halal industry in Indonesia. That way, Agus assessed the potential for the halal industry in Indonesia to be stretched again.

Agus admitted the development of the Indonesian halal industry is not massive enough even though the majority of the population is Muslim.

“To be honest, we are left behind with other countries when it comes to this halal industry. The Ministry of Industry is one of the things that forms a special structure to foster the halal industry,” said Agus.

Previously, Agus confirmed that the Ministry of Industry had formed a work unit led by echelon two officials to deal specifically with the halal industry. Agus said the halal industry sector has considerable potential in the future.

“I have met with several multinational CEOs. They stated that halal products are in great demand,” said Agus.

He said that halal products are not only in demand in countries with a majority Muslim population. Agus said halal products have been in great demand in many other countries where there are also many non-Muslims.

“In fact, other countries in the world are looking for halal products for their consumption,” said Agus. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)