Thailand Decides to Become A Center for Halal Industry

Bangkok, MINA – The Thai government is decided to make its country a recognized center for the halal industry in science and testing.

Thailand has developed a number of key strategies to strengthen the halal industry, especially in terms of meeting global standards, boosting the competitiveness of entrepreneurs, enhancing halal certification and standard formulation capabilities and increasing research and development.

“With a long history in the agri-food, food processing and non-food as well as expertise in international halal certification, Thailand has huge potential to have a greater share of the global halal market,” said Panot Pujihotra Director of Thai Trade Centre, Dubai as quoted from Iqna News on Friday.

The White Elephant’s state determination was realized by establishing the Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT), which is the official halal certification body in Thailand.

It has also been accredited by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA).

All halal products exported to the UAE are inspected and certified by CICOT to ensure they meet ESMA standards and regulations.

In addition, Thailand has also established the Chulalongkorn University Halal Science Center which is functioned to support the halal inspection and certification process based on valid laboratory analysis.

The center is working on using science and technology in food analysis to maintain halal standards.

Today, Thailand is one of the largest exporters of halal products in the world and produces everything from halal food and beverages to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, meat, fertilizers, animal feed, and more.

For halal food and beverages, Thailand is the world’s fifth-largest producer with a 5.6 percent share of the $5 billion-a-year global halal food market, according to the Thailand Investment Board.

Halal food currently accounts for 20 percent of Thailand’s global food exports with more than 60 percent of halal exports to Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Thailand also ranks first for halal exports among ASEAN countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)