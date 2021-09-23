Two Indonesian Halal Industrial Areas Under Development

Jakarta, MINA – Two Halal Industrial Estates (KIH) are being prepared to increase the number of KIHs in Indonesia. These two KIH will further add to the previously established KIH.

There are three Halal Industrial Estates (KIH) that have been established, namely in Sidoarjo, East Java, Cikande Banten, and Bintan in the Riau Archipelago. Thus, it is quoted from Ihram.co.id on Thursday, September 23.

The Vice President Maruf Amin said the entire KIH is part of the Government’s strategic initiative with the National Committee for Sharia Economy and Finance (KNEKS) in encouraging sharia economic growth.

This is because the Islamic economy in Indonesia shows fundamentals that remain resilient.

In the first semester of 2021, the halal product industry sector continues to provide added value to the economy during the pandemic.

Therefore, other efforts are also made to strengthen the halal assurance system through setting no tariffs for micro and small business actors for economic growth and sharia finance.

In addition, the Vice President said capacity building for sharia business actors was also carried out through strengthening the HVC ecosystem in the integrated agricultural sector, halal food, and Muslim fashion.

“Among other things, the implementation of smart farming based on Islamic boarding schools, the implementation of the Sharia Creative Industry (IKRA) program, the implementation of the Indonesia Industrial Moslem Exhibition (II-Motion), as well as the empowerment of pesantren business units with stakeholders of the Islamic finance industry,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)