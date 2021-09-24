Two Halal Industrial Estates Built in NTB

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin revealed that currently preparations are being made for the development of two halal industrial areas (KIH) in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). The two industrial estates will add to the number of KIHs that already exist in Indonesia.

“We are preparing to develop two KIHs in West Nusa Tenggara,” said Kiai Ma’ruf at the 2021 Indonesia Sharia Summit on Wednesday as quoted from Republika.id.

The Vice President said that currently there are three KIHs set by the government, namely in Sidoarjo, East Java; Cikande, Banten; and Bintan, Riau Islands. All of these KIHs are part of the government’s strategic initiative with the National Committee for Sharia Economics and Finance (KNEKS) in promoting sharia economic growth.

He emphasized that the Islamic economic sector in Indonesia showed high resilience despite the pandemic. Therefore, the government is strengthening the halal assurance system through the establishment of halal certification without tariffs for micro and small business actors.

In addition, the government is also trying to increase the capacity of sharia business actors by strengthening the halal value chain ecosystem, integrated agriculture sector, halal culinary, and Muslim fashion.

Previously, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) was committed to developing research and innovation in the Indonesian halal industry.

The Head of BRIN, Laksana Tri Handoko, explained that research support is very vital in supporting the development of Islamic economy and finance in Indonesia.

He said, BRIN has been active in developing research on non-halal substitution materials and halal authentication. This program considers the standard halal value that includes the molecular aspects. Regarding this strategic matter, strong coordination was also carried out with the National Standardization Agency (BSN).

“BRIN has also invested using State Sharia Securities (SBSN) in establishing a Center for Food Science and Technology in Gunung Kidul, DI Yogyakarta, where the Halal Center is allocated at that location,” he said.

He said various stakeholders such as universities and industry players could work together and take advantage of the halal laboratory facilities. BRIN supports research and development activities and product innovation in order to support the national halal industry.

The Executive Director of the National Committee for Islamic Economy and Finance (KNEKS), Ventje Rahardjo, emphasized that Indonesia is aiming for the title of the world’s center for producing halal products.

According to him, currently Indonesia has various institutions or strategic research centers that contribute to the development of the national sharia economy, both in the form of scientific research and commercialized applied research.

“Indonesia has more than nine research centers in the field of halal science, more than 58 programs or study centers for sharia economics and halal science that are active in research and innovation activities, as well as more than 1,084 researchers specializing in sharia economics and the halal product industry,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)