Indonesia to Hold International Conference on Civilization Fiqh

Jakarta, MINA – The Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) will hold an international conference on civilizational fiqh which will be held in Surabaya in early February 2023.

PBNU also plans to invite a number of interfaith observers to attend the event.

“We will invite figures from the Vatican and several major university figures in America, Europe and Africa,” PBNU chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) said at the inaugural meeting ahead of the civilizational fiqh conference in Jakarta, as quoted from the page official NU Online on Friday.

He said ambassadors and a number of representatives from 30 countries in the world were also invited as participants in the event which was one of a series of activities to welcome 100 years of NU.

“And we will even invite participants who will act as observers from intellectuals and other religious figures,” he said.

So far, Gus Yahya has confirmed the figures who will attend as keynote speakers, including: Grand Sheikh Al Azhar-Egypt Shaykh Ahmad Ath-Thayyeb, Grand Mufti-Egypt Sheikh Syauqi Ibrahim Allam, Council of Hukama Al Muslimin-UAE Shaykh Abdullah bin Mahfudh Ibn-Bayyah.

Furthermore, the Director of El Taba Institute-UAE Al Habib Ali Zainal Abidin bin Abdurrahman Al Jufri, Contemporary Islamic Researcher-Egypt Eslam Sa’ad, and Secretary General of the African Council of Islamic Fiqh Professor Koutoub Moustapha Sano.

Meanwhile, the key speakers from Indonesia were Rais ‘Aam PBNU KH Miftachul Akhyar, Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin, Professor HM Quraish Shihab, Mustasyar PBNU KH Ahmad Mustofa Bisri, and Deputy Rais ‘Aam PBNU KH Afifuddin Muhajir. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)