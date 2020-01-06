Indonesia Says “There Is No Diplomacy for Natuna”

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD emphasized that the government would not carry out diplomacy to maintain sovereign rights in the Natuna Sea. The government has also added and increased patrols in the Natuna Sea.

“We want to normalize patrols so that they are more proportional. We don’t want war anymore because there is no conflict, so why should war? We increase the proportionality of patrols. Other diplomacy works, but diplomacy is not for Natuna. That’s over,” Mahfud explained clearly at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Monday.

He stressed the government would continue to maintain the sovereign rights held in the Natuna Sea. Regarding the strict steps towards foreign fishermen in the EEZ region of Indonesia, Mahfud handed over to the Commander of the National Army, Navy, and Bakamla.

“But what is clear is that our umbrella is to maintain sovereignty, and it is already our legal right that there is no negotiation. The others continue. Our relations with China are good,” he said.

Regarding the addition of patrol vessels, Mahfud said that the government would produce patrol vessels for the long term. (T/Sj/P1)

