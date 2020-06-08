Indonesia-Russia Establish Cooperation in Handling Pandemic COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia and Russia immediately realize cooperation in the health sector in handling COVID-19.

The two countries are also committed to cooperation in the exchange of information and experience in handling the COVID-19 pandemic as well as in developing vaccines and early detection systems for infectious diseases.

It was agreed in a virtual bilateral meeting between Indonesian and Russian delegations. Thus quoted from the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia on Monday.

The meeting, represented by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of each country, was a follow up to a telephone conversation between the President of Indonesia and the President of Russia in April 2020.

During the meeting, representatives of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that it was time for Indonesia and Russia to develop broader health cooperation during this pandemic.

The collaboration is also a form of friendship between the two countries which have established diplomatic relations for 70 years this year.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Indonesia’s Deputy Health Minister welcomed the development of the COVID-19 vaccine currently being carried out in Russia and hopes that cooperation between the two countries in the field of vaccine development, research on respiratory diseases, and early detection of infectious diseases can soon be realized.

The Russian side explained that the country is currently developing the COVID-19 vaccine and several of them have been clinically tested.

If proven effective and approved by the government, the vaccines are expected to be available before the end of 2020.

The Russians also welcomed the proposal for cooperation in developing vaccine, research on infectious diseases, and early detection.

In addition, the Russian delegation expressed interest in studying the quarantine mechanism and health protocols implemented in Indonesia.

The two parties also agreed to accelerate the finalization of the draft MoU on bilateral health cooperation and the Joint Plan of Action of the two countries’ health cooperation, as one of the priorities for concrete cooperation this year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)