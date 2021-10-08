Indonesia Rights Group Condemns Israel Decision to Allow Jewish Prayer at Al-Aqsa

Bogor, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Friday condemned Israel’s policy of allowing Jews to worship at Al Aqsa Mosque and said it is another face of Israeli aggression against Al Aqsa Mosque.

“This is a provocative and unreasonable policy, allowing Jews to worship in mosques, places of worship for Muslims. Meanwhile, they severely restrict Muslims from worshiping at Al Aqsa Mosque,” said M. Anshorullah Chairman of The Presidium.

He Said this policy will make Jews able to enter Al Aqsa Mosque more freely and of course there will be more potentials of clashes between Jews and Muslims inside Al Aqsa Mosque.

Anshor also emphasized Al Aqsa Mosque is a complex of worship that should be respected and protected, as the teachings of Islam commands Muslim to protect places of worship of other religions

“The degree of holiness of Al Aqsa Mosque is very high for Muslims around the world. Therefore, it is called upon Muslims to respond to this legalization and all Israel’s crimes against Al Aqsa Mosque and Palestine by continuing to support the efforts of liberation of Al Aqsa Mosque from the Zionist’s hand,” he Added.

AWG urges world leaders to make real efforts to protect Al Aqsa Mosque from the evil plans of Zionist Israel who daily desecrates this sacred area, violating the sanctity and legal status of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli occupation court on Wednesday recognized that the limited right of Jews to worship at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem was not a crime, where previously Israeli settlers were only allowed to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound every morning and evening afternoon through Al-Mughrabi Gate.

Jerusalem Magistrates Court Judge Bilha Yahalom also ordered the Occupying Police to shorten the ban and allow the rabbi to return to prayer at the Al-Aqsa compound.

“His daily arrival at the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa) shows that this is a matter of principle and substance for him,” the judge said. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)