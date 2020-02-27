Indonesia Respects Saudi Decision to Suspend Issuing Visas for Umra

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Religion has communicated with the Saudi Arabian Authority regarding to the suspension of entrance to all non- Saudi citizens temporarily for Umra, or visit and to stop issuing any visas for countries with a risk of coronavirus spreading, including Indonesia.

Regarding to it, the Staff of Minister of Religion of the Republic of Indonesia Ubaidillah Amin Moch said the Director General of Hajj Umrah (PHU) of the Ministry of Religion had asked his staff to go to the airport in anticipation of many pilgrims being held at the airport.

“Respecting Saudi Arabia’s decision as a form of anticipation of the spread of the coronavirus asks all Indonesian umra pilgrims to be patient while waiting for the Saudi government to reopen,” Ubaidillah said in an official broadcast received by MINA on Thursday, February 27.

He also explained that the process of applying for Umra visas and other visas to Saudi has been suspended since today.

He added the Ministry of Religion also asked the managers of the Umra travel agency to pro-actively manage information to their congregants.

“Based on reports from surveillance at the airport, Garuda, Saudia, Citylink, Lion today is still according to their flight schedule. Furthermore, the Ministry of Religion is waiting for further information from the Saudi Government, ” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)