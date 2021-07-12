Indonesia Receives 10 Million Doses of Sinovac Vaccine Again from China

Tangerang, MINA – The Indonesian government again brought in 10 million doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine from China in the form of raw materials or bulk, through Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten on Monday.

Minister of HealthBudi Gunadi Sadikin said the total number of Sinovac vaccines in the form of raw materials that Indonesia has so far is 115,500,280 doses. The raw material for the vaccine, Budi added, will be processed into a finished vaccine by Bio Farma.

“Within the next month, we will have 93 million doses of vaccine so Sinovac,” said the Minister of Health in his press statement welcoming the arrival of the vaccine on Monday virtually.

The finished vaccine will then be distributed to all regions in Indonesia. The Minister of Health also expressed his gratitude to all parties who have supported the arrival and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the country.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all parties who have supported the arrival of this vaccine and its distribution to all provinces in Indonesia. This is part of the effort to accelerate and expand the vaccination program to accelerate the development of herd immunity, including to meet the target of two million vaccines per day in August,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)