Indonesia Opens Calling Visas for Eight Countries, Including Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The Directorate General of Immigration, Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia opens electronic visa service (eVisa) for eight calling visa subjects, including Israel.

The eight calling visa countries are Afghanistan, Guinea, Israel, North Korea, Cameroon, Liberia, Nigeria, Somalia.

The services opened since Monday (November 23). The service was stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was quoted from the press release of the Directorate General of Immigration at the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rightsn on Thursday.

“Underwriters of foreigners from the calling visa subject country can apply through the VISA-ONLINE.IMIGRASI.GO.ID website,” said Head of Public Relations and General Affairs of the Directorate General of Immigration, Arvin Gumilang.

Arvin explained the reason for the reopening of the calling visa service was because of the large number of experts and investors who came from calling visa countries. In addition, it is also to accommodate the human rights of intermarried couples.

“A Calling Visa country is a country whose condition or state is considered to have a certain level of vulnerability in terms of ideological, political, economic, social, cultural, state defense and security aspects, and immigration aspects,” said Arvin.

Meanwhile, according to an analysis by the IDN Times Correspondent, Uni Lubis quoted from the spirit of aqsa, the reason why experts, investors, and mixed marriages are not suitable for the eight countries, given the same or lower economic and political conditions in Indonesia, except for Israel.

The Union questioned whether the seven countries could be “complementary” to Israel. This is because so far many Israeli citizens who have dual passports come to Indonesia, especially for business purposes. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)