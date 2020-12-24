Indonesia Asked not Tempted to Normalize with Israel

Jakarta, MINA – The Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) faction of Indonesian House of Representative said that normalizing relations with Israel is haraam.

The PKS faction’s statement responded to the Israeli Ambassador to Singapore Sagi Karni and the U.S. Chief Executive Officer of International Development Finance Corporation, Adam Boehler, who stated that Indonesia would get billions of dollars in investment if opening relations with Israel were normalized.

“I hope the government will not be tempted by economic assistance. The dignity of the nation and the ideals of the nation’s founder are sold too cheaply in the name of economic interests. The Indonesian government must continue to be committed to a foreign policy line that rejects all forms of colonialism, ”said Deputy Chairman of the PKS faction DPR RI Sukamta in a written statement in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to Sukamta, the effort to normalize relations with the colonial state is clearly contrary to the mandate of the opening of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia.

“President Joko Wododo’s commitment to repeatedly convey that the Indonesian government is committed to fighting for Palestinian independence must be supported and guarded,” he said.

He emphasized that any form of cooperation with Israel carried out by the Indonesian government would injure the ideals of the nation’s founders and Muslims.

Referring to the statements of foreign parties and the steps taken by the Indonesian government, Sukamta also criticized the government’s recent moves which coincided with the last days of the US President Donald Trump’s resignation.

“The Indonesian government should be waiting for a new president, the new policy maker is not like catching up. LThe government’s steps are diplomatically unethical and appear to have hidden targets being pursued to resolve. ”

Sukamta assessed that the normalization that has occurred between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco is not only economically motivated but also has an interlocking political agenda.

“I think, it is clear that there is an interest in the United States to strengthen its position in the Middle East and the Mediterranean Sea, which is being disturbed by the forces of Russia, Turkey and China through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” he said.

“Meanwhile, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco have an interest in strengthening their position regionally,” he added.

According to Sukamta, this situation might weaken efforts to revive the road map for peace for Palestine – Israel and for Palestinian independence. This is because in the case of Palestine, the US often opposes UN decisions and is more pro-Israel.

“Towards the end of Donald Trump’s presidency, the leaders of the United States and Israel continue to try to encourage many countries to be willing to normalize relations with Israel,” he said.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have normalized with Israel in recent months. Armed with the lure of economic assistance, investment and even geopolitical compensation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)