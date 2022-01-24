Indonesia Officially Implements A Palm Oil Export Ban

Jakarta, MINA – The prohibition and/or restriction policy in the form of mandatory export registration for palm oil (CPO) and cooking oil is officially in effect. In other words, every company that will export palm oil must first obtain approval from the government.

The government made the policy to ensure that domestic supplies are met first. Especially for the supply of cooking oil subsidized by the government.

“Starting today, the registration of CPO and cooking oil exports will apply,” said Director General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Trade, Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana as quoted from Republika Online on Monday.

Indrasari explained that the registration obligation includes exports of crude palm oil (CPO, refined, bleached, and deodorized palm olein (RBD) palm olein) and used cooking oil must go through a business licensing mechanism in the form of export approval.

“In recording through export approvals, business actors carry out self-declaration of the amount exported and supplied to the country. This is what we will record and we will see,” she said.

To obtain approval, exporters must meet requirements which include an independent statement that they have distributed CPO, RBD palm olein, and UCO for domestic needs.

In addition, exporters must also attach a sales contract, an export plan within a period of six months and a distribution plan to the country within a period of six months.

Indrasari said that there were nine tariff posts that had to go through the export defects. Among them are for HS codes 151110, 151190, and 151136.

“The policy is valid for six months according to the government’s subsidy program,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)