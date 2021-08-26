Indonesia Joins World Islamic Youth Conference in Istanbul

Jakarta, MINA – Sofyan Lausiry from Maluku, representing Indonesia at the four-year World Islamic Youth Conference “4th General Assambly ICYF 2021” on 23-28 August 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The conference was organized by ICYF (Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum), attended by 57 Islamic countries from around the world.

Sofyan on Wednesday explained that they presented a paper on the issue of Islamic youth in each country.

The conference also highlighted various issues of Islamic youth development and analysis related to socio-economic, religious and political changes that have become part of youth empowerment in Islamic countries in recent years.

“There are also advocacy for youth interests, youth participation in maintaining world peace, education, entrepreneurship, strengthening the moral values ​​of the younger generation and being actively involved in intercultural dialogue,” said Sofyan.

He said the world Islamic youth cooperative from 57 member countries was also a prestigious event for their respective countries in conveying current youth issues.

“In this meeting, the Indonesian delegation invited the youth to increase efforts to maintain solidarity, cooperation and unity in facing the challenges of the pandemic that hit the world,” he said.

He explained that Indonesia also encourages the formation of a team that has the task of mediating if there is a conflict between the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) countries.

“The formation of this working group itself is a proposal from OIC Youth Indonesia,” said Sofyan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)