Indonesia, Hungary Agree to Support Palestinian Peace

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Indonesia and Hungary welcomed the prospect of continuing the peace process between Israel and Palestine.

She conveyed this after receiving the visit of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office, Jakarta on Tuesday.

The two Foreign Ministers hoped that the efforts to resolve the long-running conflict would receive support from the international community.

“We hope that the international community can also support efforts to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with internationally agreed parameters,” Foreign Minister said in an online press statement.

In addition, the two Foreign Ministers also discussed the issue of cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, diplomacy, and related to vaccine supply.

Even in the midst of a pandemic situation, two-way trade between the two countries has increased with a total trade worth of US$ 212 million in 2020.

“Which means an increase of more than 13.25 percent compared to the previous year,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

However, Retno also conveyed Indonesia’s concern about discrimination in palm oil commodities in the European Union.

She hopes that the ASEAN-European Union Strategic partnership in December will provide an opportunity for both parties to increase understanding and prevent discrimination against palm oil products, including through the Joint Working Group on Vegetable Oils. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)