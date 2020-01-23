Hungary Continues Investment in Clean Water Treatment in Indonesia

Minister of Foreign Affairs (Foreign Minister) and Hungarian Trade Péter Szijjár and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Pancasila Building, (photo: Sajadi/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Hungarian government plans to continue investment projects in clean water treatment and modernization of hospitals in several regions in Indonesia.

It was conveyed by the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Foreign Minister) and Trade Péter Szijjártó to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Pancasila Building, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta on Thursday.

“Hungary has invested several investments, including clean water treatment projects and hospital modernization, and they intend to continue the collaboration,” Acting Spokesperson of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Teuku Faizasyah Saif after accompanying Indonesian Foreign Minister to receive a visit from the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

He said the clean water treatment and modernization hospital project will be carried out in 36 sub-districts and 11 provinces throughout Indonesia with a value of US $ 36 million.

When asked about Hungary’s reason for investing in clean water treatment, Faizasyah said that the country had an advantage in its technology.

During the meeting, Faizasyah also said the two foreign ministers had the same view that the relationship was fair and there were no restrictions, including oil palm product.

Hungary, he continued including European countries that did not ban Indonesian palm oil products and instead supported Indonesia’s position. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)