Indonesia Finds 9 Skeletons Presumed to be Japanese Soldiers in Papua

Jakarta, MINA – A combined technical team from Indonesia and Japan has successfully recovered nine human skeletons believed to be Japanese soldiers who died during World War II in Biak Numfor Regency, Papua Province.

“The discovery of these nine skeletons is a positive outcome following the 2019 agreement between the Indonesian government, specifically the Ministry of Education and Culture, and the Japanese Embassy regarding excavation efforts, remains, and bodies of Japanese soldiers who died during World War II, particularly in Papua,” said Hilmar Farid, Director General of Culture at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbudristek) in Jakarta on Friday.

In 1944, history records that the area now known as Indonesia was a theater of World War II. Battles occurred in various locations, and many stories unfolded. One such battle occurred between Japanese and US soldiers in the Biak – Numfor Islands, Papua.

Hilmar mentioned that these skeletons have now arrived in Jakarta for further verification using DNA tests.

“Regardless of the past history, this effort is our mission to honor humanity and serve as a reminder to prevent such events from recurring in the future,” he added.

The next step, according to Hilmar, involves repatriation. It is hoped that this stage can be realized soon after successful identification is completed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)