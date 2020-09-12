Indonesia Explores Opportunities for Vaccine Cooperation with Japan

Osaka, MINA – Indonesian representatives in Japan visit Shionogi & Co., a company engaged in research, development and production of vaccines and medical devices headquartered in Osaka.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo on Saturday, the visit was aimed at exploring the potential for cooperation in the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Indonesian Representative was led by the Indonesian Embassy in Tokyo’s Ad Interim Chargé d’Affaires, Tri Purnajaya, met the Vice President of Shionogi & Co., Takuko Sawada on Wednesday.

Tri Purnajaya conveyed that Indonesia is open to opportunities for vaccine cooperation, both in terms of research, development, clinical trials to production. Moreover, Indonesia and Japan have agreed to continue to strengthen cooperation in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is hoped that in the future, Shionogi can be a part of this commitment,” said Tri Purnajaya.

Meanwhile, Tri Purnajaya continued, even though the COVID-19 vaccine research being carried out was still in the research stage, Shionogi welcomed the offer of cooperation from the Indonesian side.

Handling a pandemic must be a shared priority. For this reason, positive contributions and cooperation with various parties are important for the success of vaccine discovery.

Shionogi & Co. plans to conduct clinical trials and hopes to launch a vaccine in the fall of next year while maintaining the principle of long-term safety.

Shionogi is currently the most advanced company in COVID-19 vaccine research in Japan.

At the same time, an assessment was also carried out with the Osaka University Research Institute for Microbial Diseases (RIMD).

RIMD is involved in the COVID-19 vaccine research process in collaboration with the university’s startup pharmaceutical company.

In line with Shionogi, Osaka University welcomes the opportunity to cooperate with Indonesia and emphasizes the importance of starting cooperation that is not limited to education and research but also industry. (T/RE1)

