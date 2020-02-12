Indonesia Donates Books for Museums in Australia

Sydney, MINA – At Mosman Art Gallery, Indonesia promotes Indonesian literature through an event of ‘Jumaadi: My Love is an Island Far Away’. Through the event, Lontar Foundation engaged in the field of literacy donated Indonesian books, both Indonesian and English, to promote the uniqueness and quality of Indonesian literature.

“Congratulations on the collaboration between the Lontar Foundation and the Mosman Art Gallery in introducing Australians to Indonesian culture, both through performance art and literature. It supports the strengthening of relations between communities in both countries and is one of the pillars of the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership (IA-CEPA). ” said Indonesian Consul General – Sydney Heru Subolo in his remarks.

Lontar Foundation is a non-profit organization engaged in the preservation and promotion of the wealth of Indonesian literature to the world. Since 1987, the Lontar Foundation has published the work of more than 650 authors in collaboration with 200 translators, most of whom are from Australia.

Lontar Foundation is an example of an important partner of Indonesian diplomats abroad in carrying out their mission. Collaboration of elements of Indonesian society is needed in carrying out diplomatic missions. Through collaboration, Indonesian diplomacy can be carried out more effectively and efficiently, especially in terms of increasing people-to-people contact. (T/ RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)