President Jokowi Delivers Speech in front of Australian Parliament

Canberra, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a speech on front of the Australian Parliament at the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia on Monday, February 10.

During the visit to Australia on 8-10 February, Jokowi conducted a series of agendas, including attending bilateral meetings and witnessing the signing of a number of memorandum of understanding.

The president, in his speech, likens the current global uncertainty as the Avengers battle against Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, “The Avengers End Game”.

Jokowi stressed that countries in the world must collaborate with each other in order to face an uncertain global situation. Likewise between Indonesia and Australia.

“The partnership between Indonesia and Australia in a world that continues to be filled with uncertainties can be illustrated in the film Avengers End Game,” Jokowi said, as quoted by the official press release of the Presidential Palace.

“If positive forces unite, the Avengers will all gather, then the common enemy can be paralyzed,” continued Jokowi.

President Jokowi said Indonesia and Australia must be true friends for countries in the Pacific region.

The two countries must collaborate as development partners, overcome the effects of climate change, reduce poverty and social inequality, and create new centers of economic growth in the Pacific region.

“We must also work together to conserve nature and sustainable development, reforestation of forests and upstream areas, prevent forest and land fires, commitments to reduce carbon emissions, and the development of renewable energy and other green technologies,” continued President Jokowi.

During his working visit to Australia, President Jokowi discussed various cooperation in the field of trade to the development of my human resources with the Australian Government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)