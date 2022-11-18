Indonesia Distributes Humanitarian Grant for Palestine

the signing of the Indonesian Government Grant Agreement for Palestine was carried out by Tormarbulang Lumbantobing, Main Director of the International Development Cooperation Fund Institute and Alexandre Faite, Head of ICRC Regional Delegation to Indonesia and Timor Leste on Tuesday in Jakarta. (Photo: Kemlu RI)

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of Indonesia distributed humanitarian grants worth IDR 7.2 billion for Palestine through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

As quoted from the website of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the signing of the Indonesian Government Grant Agreement for Palestine was carried out by Tormarbulang Lumbantobing, Main Director of the International Development Cooperation Fund Institute and Alexandre Faite, Head of ICRC Regional Delegation to Indonesia and Timor Leste on Tuesday in Jakarta.

Republic of Indonesia Government Grant worth Rp. 7,200,000,000,- is expected to be utilized by the ICRC to finance activities related to handling humanitarian emergencies for Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Previously, on October 21 2022 a Grant Agreement was also signed between the Government of Indonesia and the Government of Palestine for handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provision of humanitarian grants is part of the Indonesian Government’s commitment and contribution to support the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve their independence, especially in this case to overcome the humanitarian disaster in the region. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)